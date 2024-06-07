“Our mission at Orange Learn is to make education accessible to all”: Orange launches FREE guitar and vocal courses through Orange Learn

By
published

Unlock your musical potential with free courses from Orange Learn as well as 15% off all graded books

Fender Telecaster next to Orange amp
(Image credit: Future)

It's fair to say that the wonderful world of online guitar lessons is a rather competitive one. There are just so many platforms out there, each offering its own unique take on the concept of learning the guitar. So, with that in mind, it can get a little overwhelming trying to decide which is the right one for you. But, the folks over at Orange have just made the decision a whole lot easier with the launch of their free guitar and vocal music courses.

Orange Learn, the educational arm of Orange Amps, has just made its guitar and vocal music courses entirely free of charge! Yeah, that’s right, you can now learn to play guitar or sing courtesy of Orange without paying a cent – and better yet, Orange Learn is also offering a 15% discount on all graded books until June 30.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson
Senior Deals Writer

Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.

During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, Feeder, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs. 

Daryl is also a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay. 