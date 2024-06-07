“Our mission at Orange Learn is to make education accessible to all”: Orange launches FREE guitar and vocal courses through Orange Learn

It's fair to say that the wonderful world of online guitar lessons is a rather competitive one. There are just so many platforms out there, each offering its own unique take on the concept of learning the guitar. So, with that in mind, it can get a little overwhelming trying to decide which is the right one for you. But, the folks over at Orange have just made the decision a whole lot easier with the launch of their free guitar and vocal music courses.

Orange Learn, the educational arm of Orange Amps, has just made its guitar and vocal music courses entirely free of charge! Yeah, that’s right, you can now learn to play guitar or sing courtesy of Orange without paying a cent – and better yet, Orange Learn is also offering a 15% discount on all graded books until June 30.

(Image credit: Orange Learn)

With a firm dedication to inclusivity and accessibility, Orange Learn understands the significance of removing obstacles to education. Through providing complimentary music courses, the platform is committed to empowering budding musicians to follow their dreams and improve their skills, irrespective of their background or financial circumstances.

Cliff Cooper, the founder of Orange Amps said, "Our mission at Orange Learn is to make education accessible to all. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to explore their musical talents and pursue their dreams.”

Orange Learn goes beyond just providing free access to its music courses. It also offers an accreditation option, a testament to the platform's commitment to formal recognition of learning. After completing a course, students can choose to take an online exam for a fee. Successful completion of the exam leads to a recognized qualification, with grades 6 - 8 even earning UK UCAS points, thereby boosting players' professional opportunities and credentials.

In our glowing review, we praise Orange Learn for the quality of the courses and the presentation, in particular. "The main presenter explains things in a calm and gentle way, which really does aid the learning process. There are also some videos that help you get some cool licks under your belt, fairly early on – this kind of thing can really help you stick with learning as you feel like you’re progressing quickly."

To learn more about the free music courses and accreditation options, visit orangelearn.com.