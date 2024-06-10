“Don’t let the small body fool you. It's not your average mini guitar”: Orangewood has launched a short-scale signature acoustic guitar that is designed to feel like an electric

Genre-bending guitarist Ruben Wan has helped design a 23.5" scale length acoustic that looks to provide the comfort and playability of electrics

Orangewood Magnolia Live
(Image credit: Orangewood)

Orangewood has launched its latest Artist Series acoustic guitar, the Magnolia Live, which has been crafted in collaboration with Ruben Wan.

The guitarist, songwriter, and producer has been part of Orangewood’s family since day dot, demoing its first-ever releases back in 2018. 

