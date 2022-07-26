Origin Effects unveils versatile Tube Screamer-style drive pedal, the Halcyon Green Overdrive

Origin Effects has thrown its hat into the Tube Screamer clone ring with the release of the Halcyon Green Overdrive – a versatile overdrive pedal that aims to unleash improved TS808 tones by way of a proprietary Adaptive circuit.

Such circuitry is said to solve one of the T808’s most glaring issues: its “all or nothing” nature, which means mid-pushed drive tones become lost and dull once the volume on your electric guitar is turned down or picking dynamics soften.

While the Halcyon promises to deliver the aforementioned mid-pushed drive tones the TS808 is famous for, its innovative Adaptive circuitry vows to harness a responsiveness that is “usually only found in the best valve amplifiers”.

The Adapt switch is one of two central toggle switches attached to the Halcyon, and is the secret ingredient behind the pedal’s ability to respond to volume changes and fluctuating playing dynamics.

It offers three modes. The first, O, turns off the adaptive technology and ensures the pedal behaves like a classic TS808, while the second, II, is “full adaptive behavior”. In this position, the pedal’s treble and bass roll-off will be reduced as it cleans up, offering a seamless transition between drives and cleans.

The third position, I, finds a middle ground between the two: some bass and treble roll-off is maintained, but is still said to be more reactive to changing playing dynamics.

Joining the game-changing toggle is the Voice switch, which flicks between 808 and MOD settings. The first, unsurprisingly, is full-blown TS808, while the second moves the mid-hump further up the frequency range for more presence and bite.

The original TS808’s Drive, Level and Tone knobs also make the cut, as does an additional Dry parameter that controls the level of clean signal. A counterclockwise crank will remove the clean signal completely, and is recommended when using the Halcyon as a standalone overdrive unit into a clean guitar amp.

It also pays a noticeable aesthetic nod to the TS808, too, adopting an appropriate green facade strapped to the brushed chassis.

The Halcyon Green Overdrive is available now for £199 (approx. $240).

For more info, head over to Origin Effects (opens in new tab).