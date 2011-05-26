A Pale Horse Named Death Plans Release Party Tonight

In anticipation of a June 14 release of their debut album, And Hell Will Follow Me, A Pale Horse Named Death will host a listening party at Idle Hands Bar in New York City tonight, May 26. The is 7 to 9 p.m. and is open to the public. Members of the band will be attendance.

And Hell Will Follow Me is being released on SPV/Steamhammer and will be available in three formats: Digipak CD, 2 LP Set and digital download. The 2 LP Set comes on 180-gram vinyl and includes a copy of the CD. A special bonus track, “Pickup Truck," is also available on the LP set.

A Pale Horse Named Death was formed by Brooklyn, N.Y., native Sal Abruscato. Abruscato partnered with Seventh Void guitarist Matt Brown to create what Abruscato calls “the murdering evil version of Lennon and McCartney."

Working with Abruscato and Brown were Life of Agony's Keith Caputo, who provided guest vocals on four tracks, and Lou Reed saxophonist Ulrich Krieger, who appears on the song “Die Alone.” Bobby Hambel of Biohazard lends guitar leads on three tracks, and, along with drummer Johnny Kelly of Type O Negative, and bassist Eric Morgan, will accompany Abruscato and Brown as A Pale Horse Named Death performs a series of scheduled shows and festivals throughout the United States and Europe.

Idle Hands Bar is at 25 Avenue B in New York City.

For more information, visit http://www.apalehorsenameddeath.com