Peavey announces VYPYR X modelling amps, with bluetooth, new cabinets and improved TransTube tech

Peavey has announced a major update of its VYPYR modelling amps, which were first unveiled in 2008, with the introduction of the new VYPYR X range.

The company says the new overhauled VYPYRs have been updated outside and in, with new looks, updated acoustic performance and enhancements to its popular TransTube modelling technology, plus Bluetooth connectivity on some models.

There are 36 amp models, including six acoustic and six bass models, 10 instrument models and 26 effects (up to five, simultaneously), all of which can be operated directly from the amp’s front control panel.

The VYPYR X's WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get) interface uses LEDs to indicate control settings (Image credit: Peavey)

For those who prefer a software interface, though, the new VYPYR X2 and X3 are Bluetooth compatible and there’s a new VYPYR control app available for iOS devices. This enables players to remotely store and load presets, as well as stream music through the speaker.

Elsewhere, there’s a mini-jack aux in for those who prefer wired connection and that other obligatory practice amp feature: a headphone output.

The “hybrid” TransTube tones at the heart of the VYPYR X are created using a blend of digital modelling software and analogue distortion circuits, which Peavey maintains gives it the edge over all-digital competitors in live environments.

The cabinet has also been given some significant tweaks. The firm says its “enhanced low-end” means it can now better handle bass and acoustic duties, while its new semi-open backed design should be of help in live scenarios.

Finally, there’s also the option of a built-in looper, with the Sanpera foot switch.

(Image credit: Peavey)

The VYPYR X series is available now and offers a choice of three models: the 100-watt VYPYR X3 ($349), the 40-watt X2 ($249) and the 20-watt X1 ($179).

Head to Peavey’s official site for more information.