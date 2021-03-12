Peter Hook and son join forces with The Smashing Pumpkins' Jeff Schroeder for Joy Division cover

Peter Hook and his son Jack Bates have teamed up with The Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder to share a cover of Joy Division and New Order track, Ceremony, in aid of the Sweet Relief Musician Fund's new For The Crew initiative.

Joined by drummer Shane Graham, the quartet recorded their respective parts from the comfort of their own home, before piecing together the audio and video footage to complete the cover.

The video sees the father-son duo taking up bass guitar responsibilities, fleshing out the track with stomping double-tracked lines. Jack Bates, of course, has been assuming live bass duties with The Smashing Pumpkins, alongside Schroeder and original members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin.

Schroeder, meanwhile, can be seen wielding a white Floyd Rose-equipped, custom Yamaha Pacifica in the clip, which the electric guitar guru uses to reproduce the original track's chime-y, delay-soaked cleans, larger-than-life open-string strums and Bernard Summers’ original guitar solo.

Of his original signature Pacifica, Schroeder told MusicRadar last year, “It does everything I’d ever want. It looks great, sounds great, plays amazing.”

Ceremony was initially written by Joy Division, though was unreleased at the time of Ian Curtis’s death in 1980. It later went on to become New Order’s debut single when it was released a year later.

The foursome joined forces to release the cover in support of the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund’s recent ‘For The Crew’ fundraising event, which seeks to support out-of-work touring crew members who have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Funds raised will go towards medical expenses, lodging, clothing, food and other vital living expenses for those impacted due to sickness or loss of work.

The cover comes after Schroeder headlined an online For The Crew benefit concert on March 6, which also featured sets from Kevin Rudolf, Tommy Marz and Katie Cole.

Visit For The Crew to donate to the cause.