Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder to headline For the Crew online benefit concert

Smashing Pumpkins electric guitar player Jeff Schroeder will headline the For the Crew benefit concert, an online streaming event with proceeds going directly to support members of the live music industry whose work and careers have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The whole of the music industry has been hit hard by COVID-19,” Schroeder said. “One particular segment of the industry that is often overlooked and/or forgotten is road crews.

“It's quite simple: without our crews, there would be no shows. These are the women and men behind the scenes who help bring our music to you. With this online benefit show, our hope is to raise both money and awareness for our crews."

Presented by NoCap and in collaboration with the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, For the Crew will take place on March 6 at 7:00 PM EST, and will also feature performances by Kevin Rudolf, Tommy Marz and Katie Cole.

(Image credit: For the Crew)

"With so many people in our business out of work due to COVID, I'm happy there is a little something we can do to raise money and maybe bring a smile,” Rudolf said.

Added Marz, "During this pandemic there have been times where many people have felt helpless, myself included. As the opportunity arose to raise money for people whose incomes have been affected by COVID-19, the road crews became a focus of that opportunity. The road crew teams are an important part of the live show experience and have been affected greatly.”

For the Crew will feature solo sets from Schroeder, Rudolf and Marz.

Tickets are on sale now for $15 at NoCap Shows.