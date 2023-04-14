NAMM 2023: Peterson unveils the ultra-accurate StroboStomp Mini – its most pedalboard-friendly tuner yet

NAMM 2023: Peterson has introduced a streamlined version of its flagship StroboStomp HD tuner pedal, the ultra-accurate StroboStomp Mini.

As the name implies, Peterson’s latest unit is a mini pedal iteration of its existing HD tuner, offering the same high level of accuracy and convenient visibility as its predecessors.

Boasting a high-definition LCD strobe display, the StroboStomp Mini vows to deliver 0.1 cent tuning accuracy, and was designed with “the most requested features” from previous Peterson users in mind.

Not only did those consumers request a mini form factor, they also asked for top-mounted jacks – something the StroboStomp Mini duly delivers, making it even more pedalboard-compatible than its larger siblings.

Some functional updates have also been introduced, including a Power Up Mute State that’s not yet available on the StroboStomp HD.

Aside from these tweaks, it’s just a larger HD tuner that’s been shrunk, featuring popless true bypass, pure buffer, and an always-on Monitor mode, as well as numerous transposition options.

An impressive level of customization is available, too, thanks to the Peterson Connect software that lets users change the LCD display color and assigned colors to certain tunings or settings. In fact, there are 10 preset colors to choose from, with Peterson Connect allowing for the creation of custom visuals.

The StroboStomp Mini is available now for $119.

Head over to Peterson (opens in new tab) to find out more.