Play on this April with $130 off a stunning limited-edition HSS Player Stratocaster

Regardless of what your preferences are, we can all agree that there are few guitars more iconic than the Strat. Hendrix, Gilmour, Clapton, Frusciante - the list of legendary players who strapped on a Stratocaster goes on. With Guitar Center’s ‘Play On’ sale in full swing, there’s never been a better time to join the club - they’ve slashed a huge $130 off a Limited Edition Sonic Blue HSS Player Stratocaster .

Fender’s Mexican-made Player series is the most affordable range to bear the iconic Fender name, but it’s by no means a ‘cheap’ electric guitar . With durability, tone and playability firmly at heart, Fender has used its countless years of experience to ensure that you fall in love with playing, and with this limited-edition Strat, how could you not?

Fender Player Strat Limited-Edition: Was $779, now $649

Guitar Center is coming through with the goods, slashing a huge $130 off this limited-edition Sonic Blue Player Strat - we’ve not seen this deal anywhere else. The ultra-versatile HSS configuration will cover all bases making this Strat a friend for all seasons, and the comfortable 22-fret maple neck means you’ll never want to put this bad boy down. View Deal

In-keeping with tradition, this Player Strat features a gloss-finish solid alder body, a bolt-on maple neck with a maple fingerboard, and the traditional Strat styling. Fender has made a few small tweaks to make this beauty the modern player’s dream however, with the addition of an HSS pickup configuration. The Strat has always been a versatile, dynamic instrument, but with a humbucker in the bridge position, you can expect this Strat to take good care of any musical style you throw at it.