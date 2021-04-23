Play on this April with $130 off a stunning limited-edition HSS Player Stratocaster

Regardless of what your preferences are, we can all agree that there are few guitars more iconic than the Strat. Hendrix, Gilmour, Clapton, Frusciante - the list of legendary players who strapped on a Stratocaster goes on. With Guitar Center’s ‘Play On’ sale in full swing, there’s never been a better time to join the club - they’ve slashed a huge $130 off a Limited Edition Sonic Blue HSS Player Stratocaster.
Fender’s Mexican-made Player series is the most affordable range to bear the iconic Fender name, but it’s by no means a ‘cheap’ electric guitar. With durability, tone and playability firmly at heart, Fender has used its countless years of experience to ensure that you fall in love with playing, and with this limited-edition Strat, how could you not?
Fender Player Strat Limited-Edition: Was $779, now $649
Guitar Center is coming through with the goods, slashing a huge $130 off this limited-edition Sonic Blue Player Strat - we’ve not seen this deal anywhere else. The ultra-versatile HSS configuration will cover all bases making this Strat a friend for all seasons, and the comfortable 22-fret maple neck means you’ll never want to put this bad boy down. View Deal
In-keeping with tradition, this Player Strat features a gloss-finish solid alder body, a bolt-on maple neck with a maple fingerboard, and the traditional Strat styling. Fender has made a few small tweaks to make this beauty the modern player’s dream however, with the addition of an HSS pickup configuration. The Strat has always been a versatile, dynamic instrument, but with a humbucker in the bridge position, you can expect this Strat to take good care of any musical style you throw at it.
