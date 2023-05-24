Positive Grid just radically upgraded its BIAS FX 2 software

Positive Grid has issued a significant update to its BIAS FX 2 guitar amp and effects software.

From re-engineered amps and new custom cabinet IRs to an enhanced version of BIAS FX 2's acclaimed Guitar Match feature, and even smoother, sleeker graphics, the firm has hardly left a stone unturned with this overhaul.

You can hear the updates in action in the demo below.

Most noteworthy of the updates is the re-tooling of 10 of BIAS FX 2's amps with Positive Grid's new DSP engine, which utilizes "point-to-point precise measurement and dynamic tube distortion emulation" for more accurate, responsive, and rich tones. Handily, though, the new DSP versions of these amps will co-exist alongside the classic versions, so users won't lose any presets.

10 new custom cabinet IRs, meanwhile, have also been created to complement those amps, with a new interface allowing users to modify mic placement. A new Reality/Studio mode, meanwhile, adjusts output.

ToneCloud – which lets users access over 50,000 editable tone setups – has also been redesigned, while a new Cloud Bank feature lets users sync, backup, and access their custom presets across multiple devices through a personal cloud.

Also on tap is a fortified version of the Guitar Match feature first introduced on the original BIAS FX 2. Acoustic guitar and bass guitar models have now been added to its already-impressive lineup of electric guitars, giving users an even bigger choice of instrument models to choose from. A 'Quick Mode' has also been added for those looking to streamline the Guitar Match process.

BIAS FX 2's graphics have also been improved, and the software now allows users to drag, drop, add, and organize amps and pedals to create or change the order of their signal chain.

Finally, there's a handy Rewind for Auto Recording feature, which automatically records up to 10 minutes of the user’s playing.

Positive Grid's BIAS FX 2 software is compatible with Mac or PC, and is available in three packages – which cost $59, $119, and $179, respectively – depending on how much memory and how many models the buyer is looking for. For existing customers, meanwhile, the new update is free.

For more info on the update, visit Positive Grid.