Positive Grid launches OMNYSS, a collection of amps and effects for “epic soundscapes and massive tonal exploration”

Positive Grid has launched OMNYSS, a new collection of digital gear powered by its BIAS FX 2 guitar amp and effects platform.

Driven by an all-new DSP engine, OMNYSS appears to be Positive Grid's answer to Neural DSP, with three guitar amp sims – Etheria, Aggralith and Viscerus – spanning “heavenly cleans to raw and aggressively visceral heavy tone”, as well as six unique effects for additional tone shaping.

Each of the three amps is also paired with its own signature synth-based black box effect, enabling “complex layers underneath the gain stage for more expansive tonal possibilities”.

The first of the amps, Etheria, boasts a “heavenly, futuristic” clean tone with an orchestral pad as its black box effect. The second, Aggralith, is a high-gain machine for “action-packed decimation”, its black box effect being a synth pad for “complex, edgy electronic layers”.

And finally, visceral by name and visceral by nature, Viscerus allows players to layer a black box octaver effect for “massive polyphonic soundscapes”.

Also featured within OMNYSS are three cabinet IRs, as well as a vault of classic and boutique microphones for further tonal shaping options.

But the possibilities expand further with the software’s onboard effects. They include: ZGate, a noise gate; Cypher Drive, an overdrive and boost with six attack modes; Cerberus, a “polyphonic octave beast for complex stereo harmonies and snarling sub-octaves”; Dark Matter, a compressor; Nebula, which offers synth layers, modulation and reverb”; and Space Piercer, a studio-quality digital delay.

“OMNYSS is designed to inspire artists, producers, cinematic composers and audio architects,” says Positive Grid. “From subtle tone coloration to otherworldly depth and drama, guitarists can build epic sonic creations in the future metal world of OMNYSS.”

In addition to BIAS FX 2, OMNYSS can be used as a standalone software or plugin within most major DAWs, and is compatible with Mac and PC computers and iOS.