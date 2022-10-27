Black Friday Positive Grid deals 2022: save on the Spark, Spark Mini, Riff, BIAS and more

Black a Friday is the best time of year to make savings on guitar gear. Unless something is a seriously good deal, we usually wait until October and November to grab the truly greatest offers. If you have your heart set on either the Positive Grid Spark or Spark Mini amps then this is the time of year to shop. We’ll be sharing all the best offers on this Black Friday Positive Grid deals page.

The Positive Grid Spark has revolutionized the competitive practice amp market. From the original model to the new Spark Mini, players have been singing the praises of these versatile, smart amps since their release. We too love this hi-tech, clever little amp, but we love it even more when there's a sizeable discount on offer.

The Positive Grid Spark is equipped with 33 amp models and 43 FX ranging from utilities such as noise gates and EQ through overdrives, modulation, delay and reverb. What's more, you have access to thousands of preset tones via the Spark smart app. There's Bluetooth and USB on board, so jamming to your favourite music, hooking up wirelessly to the Spark app or connecting to your computer for recording is made easy.

But some of the most incredible functions lie in the Sparks intelligent feature. Smart Jam learns your playing style and automatically generates authentic bass and drum backing tracks for you to play over the top of. Meanwhile the Auto Chords feature works with the Spark app to analyse any song you care to play through it, at which point it'll figure out the chords for you, allowing you to sit in with your favourite recordings with ease.

Each iteration of the Spark comes equipped with Positive Grid's celebrated BIAS tone engine, which grants access to an array of impressive amp tones and once it's paired with the Spark smartphone app, you'll gain access to 10,000 FX presets assembled by expert studio engineers.

This Black Friday we're expecting to see discounts on the Spark amp, plus the Riff audio interface, the Spark Control wireless foot controller, plus the full suite of BIAS software. We'll be sharing everything right here.

Black Friday Positive Grid deals 2022: Early offers

The best place to find Black Friday Positive Grid discounts is the PG site itself (opens in new tab). You could also try Positive Grid’s Amazon store (opens in new tab). In the meantime, here are the latest offers:

Black Friday Positive Grid deals 2022: When is Black Friday?

Black Friday 2022 will land on Friday, 25 November. The deals will extend across that weekend (also known as Cyber Weekend) before finishing with a bang on with Cyber Monday guitar deals on 28 November.

The deals won't be restricted to those four days, though. Previous experience tells us that some of the best Black Friday Positive Grid deals will emerge well in advance of the event – so keep checking this page to see what epic offers we uncover.

Where can I find Black Friday Positive Grid deals?

Positive Grid primarily sells direct, so most of the best offers will be live right there on the Positive Grid site (opens in new tab).

They also have store on Amazon (opens in new tab) where we’ve seen great deals in the past. It’s unlikely Amazon will outstrip Positive Grid in terms of the calibre of deals, but it’s always worth checking both before you commit.

Black Friday Positive Grid deals 2022: what to expect

We’ve definitely heard rumblings from the Positive Grid camp that there will be discounts doing the rounds for Black Friday. What they will be and when they will land is still a mystery, so keep your eyes on this page for the latest news.

We’d put our money on savings being applied to the original Spark amp and Spark Pearl, the Spark Mini and the Riff interface. We’re hoping to see money off the Spark Control wireless foot controller, too.

And of course, it’s almost guaranteed you will be able to save on Positive Grid’s awesome BIAS software. Maybe even the new Omnyss collection (opens in new tab).

Quick word of warning: we often see deals applied to strictly limited numbers of units. In the past Positive Grid has published the number of units available at a certain discount so it’s easy to see how long you have left before they run out. Usually once the units at the biggest discount are gone, they will release more at a smaller discount – you’ll kick yourself if you don’t bag the very best discount, so you’ll need to act fast to secure the premium savings.

Black Friday Positive Grid deals 2022: how to prepare

Our biggest tip to get ready for the best Black Friday Positive Grid deals is to get your research done super early. Work out what you need, not just what you want, and get your wishlist together asap. Make a note of prices as early as possible so you know if a deal is really as good as it suggests when it drops into your inbox or appears on your social media feeds.

To help you create your dream shopping list, take some time out to explore our expert buying guides and product reviews. We've listed a few key ones below:

Black Friday Positive Grid deals 2022: Last year's top deals

Here's a flavor of last year's most epic Black Friday Positive Grid deals to give you an idea of what to expect in 2022.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Spark + bag: $299 , now $224

With thousands of tones on tap, wireless Bluetooth and fast USB connectivity, plus intelligent functions such as Smart Jam and Auto Chords, it’s no wonder the Spark is the best-selling practice amp on the planet. This offer saved you $75 in cash on the normal price, plus you got a free padded gig bag (usually $60) and free shipping.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Spark Pearl + bag: save $60

The Spark Pearl has the same game-changing functionality as the standard Spark, but to celebrate Positive Grid’s 10th anniversary it's been given a white tolex make-over. With this deal you’ll also got the same Spark Traveller gig bag (normally $60) and free shipping.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Spark bundles: up to 40% off

Positive Grid’s Spark bundle deals allow you to add some extras to your Spark or Spark Pearl for an even greater saving – up to 40%. Last year you could receive the Spark Traveller gig bag for free, plus you add the Spark Hendrix pack and either Sennheiser HD200 Pro headphones, or Sennheiser IE40 Pro in-ear monitors.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid BIAS FX 2: $299 , now $179

BIAS FX 2 gives you an arsenal of virtual amps, pedals, rack effects, and cabs to shape your sound with. It's one of the best software modelers out there, and with versions available at different price points, there was something for everyone here. You could choose Elite, Pro or Standard when you added it to your basket.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid BIAS Amp 2 Elite: $299 , now $179

BIAS Amp 2 gives you complete freedom over your amp's design, and with this deal, you could get 40% off the Elite, Pro and Standard tiers.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid BIAS Pedal: $99 , now $59

You could create the pedalboard of your dreams for only $59 with this killer deal from Positive Grid. With BIAS Pedal, you can create your own distortion, delay or modulation stompbox, with full control even down to its circuitry.

