Present/Former Members of Metallica, Lita Ford, Holy Grail Added to NAMM Metal Jam 2012 Lineup

Several new guests have been added to the NAMM Metal Jam 2012 lineup.

The latest additions include:

Eli Santana: Lead guitar (Holy Grail)

Lloyd Grant: Lead guitar (original Metallica guitarist)

Michael T. Ross: Keyboards (Lita Ford, Neal Schon Band, Missing Persons, Lizzy Borden, Great White).

The event takes place tomorrow night, January 18, at Chain Reaction in Anaheim, less than a mile from the Anaheim Convention Center, which will be hosting the Winter NAMM show Thursday through Sunday. The rest of the lineup, which was announced earlier, includes:

Neil Turbin (Deathriders, original Anthrax vocalist): Lead vocals

Dave Reffett (Shredding The Envelope, solo artist): Lead and rhythm guitar

Jeff Martin (Racer X, Michael Schenker Group, Badlands): Drums

Rev Jones (Steelheart, Mountain, Michael Schenker Group, Fuel, Black Symphony): Bass

Joe Gettler: Lead and rhythm guitar

Chain Reaction is at 1652 W. Lincoln Ave., Anaheim, and this is an all-ages event. The show begins with opening act "Hour: 11" at 7 p.m., then we'll play from 10 to 11:30 p.m. A few more openers have yet to be announced.

The event is sponsored by Esoterik Guitars, Eminence speakers, the Real School of Music and Mass Destruction Incorporated Clothing. We will be performing classics by our favorite bands, including Dio, Judas Priest, Rainbow, Deep Purple, Accept, Thin Lizzy and more.

If you will be attending this year's NAMM show or if you live in the Anaheim area, we'd love to see you come out. This is going to be a really special show. For all the details, check out the concert poster right here.

Tickets are available here.

Dave Reffett is a Berklee College of Music grad who has worked with some of the best players in rock and metal. He is an instructor at, and head of, the Hard Rock and Heavy Metal department at the Real School of Music in the metro Boston area. He also is a master clinician and private guitar teacher, teaching lessons in person and worldwide via Skype. As an artist and performer, he is working on projects with A-list players in rock and metal. In 2009, he formed the musical project Shredding The Envelope and released The Call Of The Flames. Dave is an artist endorsee for Seymour Duncan, Gibson, Eminence and Esoterik Guitars, which in 2011 released a Dave Reffett signature model guitar, the DR-1. Dave has worked at Sanctuary Records and Virgin Records, where he promoted acts including The Rolling Stones, Janet Jackson, Korn and Meat Loaf.