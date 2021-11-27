Bag $150 off PRS’s high-end SE A50E acoustic electric in this blinding Black Friday deal

If you’re on a mission to upgrade your acoustic guitar collection but are yet to find a Black Friday guitar deal that truly tickles your fancy, we may have something that might win you over. Guitar Center is offering $150 off two of its PRS SE A50E acoustic electric guitars, meaning you can scoop an immensely well spec’d, gorgeous-looking guitar for $799.

This deal will be particularly interesting for more well-versed players – don’t fret beginners, there’s plenty for you on our best beginners guitars Black Friday deals guide – who are on the hunt to splash a bit of cash on a truly stunning acoustic capable of taking their playing to the next level.

With its SE A50E, PRS has managed to construct one of the best-sounding – and best-looking – mid-priced acoustics on the market, partnering boutique build materials with innovative construction practices and neat electronics to create an acoustic that would make a worthy addition to any player’s inventory.

PRS SE A50E Acoustic-Electric: was $949 PRS SE A50E Acoustic-Electric: was $949 , now $799

PRS really went to town with this one. The stunning instrument – spec'd with a surgical precision – features a mouth-watering burst-finished maple back, which helps house the X/Classical hybrid bracing. When paired with the Fishman GT1 pickup system, it makes for one stellar-sounding six-string; one that will have chords singing off the fretboard and give fingerpickers sustain for days. A top quality option for serious players looking to take the next step in their acoustic game.

We have to start by talking about aesthetics, because those maple back and sides – available in Charcoal Burst or Blue Matteo – are absolutely to die for. For those looking for an instrument that provides a vintage vibe with a twist, this is sure to do the trick.

It’s not all about the good looks, though. The maple back and sides are paired with a solid spruce top – arguably the best combination of woods that can be found on an acoustic – which houses PRS’s hybrid X/Classical bracing. If that sounds fancy, it’s because it is.

This particular bracing allows for freer top vibrations and more natural projections, meaning it sounds big, open and full, and makes for a more dynamic and involved playing experience. When paired with the Fishman GT1 pickup system – complete with a soundhole mounted preamp and controls for tone and volume – you have yourself one classy tone beast.

Image 1 of 4 PRS SE A50E Acoustic-Electric Guitar Charcoal Burst (Image credit: PRS) Image 2 of 4 PRS SE A50E Acoustic-Electric Guitar Charcoal Burst (Image credit: PRS) Image 3 of 4 PRS SE A50E Acoustic-Electric Guitar Blue Matteo (Image credit: PRS) Image 4 of 4 PRS SE A50E Acoustic-Electric Guitar Blue Matteo (Image credit: PRS)

PRS have also fine-tuned this guitar with a surgical precision, meaning it will feel and play like a dream. A luxurious ebony fretboard sits atop the satin-finished neck – perfect for silky fretboard slides – and is joined by a bone nut, die-cast tuners, an ebony bridge and bone saddles. We challenge you to try a flaw in this spec sheet. You won’t be able to.

Like we said before, this guitar is certainly aimed towards the more experienced players out there. The nature of the instrument means it will excel in most settings – chords will simply sing from the fretboard and fingerpickers will have sustain and open-string undertones for days – and the neat cutaway will provide an added layer of playability.

These aren't going to sit on the shelves for long, so if you're on the fence it's probably worth taking the plunge.

To see what else Guitar Center is up to this Black Friday, head over to our hub of Guitar Center Black Friday guitar deals.