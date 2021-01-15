PRS and Mark Lettieri join forces for versatile new Fiore signature guitar

Known for his dynamic playing, which spans sensitive leads to thunderous funk rhythms, groove god and Snarky Puppy guitarist Mark Lettieri has partnered with PRS to create a tonally sophisticated signature electric guitar that aims to give guitarists free rein to develop their own voice.

The Fiore – Italian for "flower" – features a modern aesthetic courtesy of its handsome swamp ash body, maple neck and maple fretboard. The 25.5" scale-length guitar also accommodates a two-point steel tremolo and vintage-style locking tuners.

An important part of the design brief was the desire to build a dynamic, versatile guitar that gave guitarists a tonal canvas to explore.

Speaking of this desire, Lettieri said, "To facilitate this process, players need a vibrant guitar that becomes a free space in which their personalities can evolve – PRS and I designed the Fiore to be this guitar."

The Fiore comes equipped with all-new pickups – the Fiore-S and Fiore-H – which were carefully voiced by Lettieri to both capture his desired tone and provide enough flexibility to allow guitarists to explore their own tonalities.

The Fiore-S is described as an exceptionally malleable pickup that promises both delicate chimes and explosive high-gain sounds. The Fiore-H is said to be equally versatile, capable of providing Lettieri’s powerful, punchy lead tones while also offering a smooth top end.

Image 1 of 3 PRS Fiore in Sugar Moon (Image credit: PRS) Image 2 of 3 PRS Fiore in Amarllyis (Image credit: PRS) Image 3 of 3 PRS Fiore in Black Iris (Image credit: PRS)

The versatility of the pickups is complemented by the tone control layout, which consists of one volume control and two push/pull tone controls. The five-way blade switch also opens up a number of pickup pairing possibilities, further adding to the Fiore's tone-shaping abilities.

Several personal touches have also been added by Lettieri, including the custom color choices of Amaryllis, Sugar Moon and Black Iris, and a truss rod cover featuring a flower image designed by his own mother.

The PRS Fiore will be available in May 2021.

Visit PRS Guitars for more information.