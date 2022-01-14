PRS treats Mark Lettieri’s signature Fiore guitar to fresh Larkspur colorway

PRS has maintained its busy start to 2022 by unveiling a new-look iteration of Mark Lettieri’s Fiore signature guitar.

Arriving in the subtle-yet-drop-dead-gorgeous Larkspur finish, this new iteration is the Fiore's fourth colorway, and the first to be retrospectively introduced since the model was first unveiled last year.

It will line up alongside the guitar's three already available finishes – Amaryllis, Black Iris and Sugar Moon – and, save its elegant new colorway, will share an identical spec sheet with the standard Fiore.

(Image credit: PRS)

To recap, the Snarky Puppy guitarist’s premiere signature features a solid swamp ash body and scarfed maple neck, which is adorned with 22 frets and PRS’s trademark bird inlays. Other functional appointments include a PRS Double-Acting truss rod, two-point steel tremolo and vintage-style locking tuners.

In terms of pickups, the HSS-configured Fiore boasts a pair of specially designed Fiore-S neck and middle single-coils, which ride shotgun alongside the beefy Fiore-H bridge humbucker.

These are the mercy of a five-way switch, one master volume control and two push/pull tone controls.

To find out more, visit PRS.

It’s the latest instrument that PRS has introduced so far this year, after the Maryland brand unveiled the much-anticipated Silver Sky SE earlier this week.

Additionally, PRS also this week debuted 24-08 switch-equipped S2 Custom and SE Standard electrics, as well as a mesmerizing limited-edition Orianthi Private Stock model.