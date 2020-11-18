PRS launches highly limited – and affordable – Powder Blue SE P20E acoustic-electric

PRS has unveiled a limited-edition Powder Blue version of its SE P20E parlor acoustic guitar.

Just 1,000 of the guitars will be available worldwide, and feature a blue-finished mahogany top, and natural mahogany back and sides.

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

Otherwise, the acoustic-electric model packs the same appointments as the company’s first-ever parlor guitars, which were launched back in May.

That includes PRS hybrid ‘X’/Classic bracing, an ebony fretboard and bridge, bone nut and saddle, plus the Fishman GT1 pickup system.

And, of course, the trademark PRS 'bird' inlays and headstock return, too.

The PRS SE Parlor P20E in Powder Blue is available now for $579, including gigbag.

See PRS Guitars for more info.