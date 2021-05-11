PRS resurrects the Archon amplifier

Having pulled it from its lineup at the start of 2021, PRS has brought back its Archon guitar amp.

A two-channel (clean and lead) heavyweight, this new Archon is available in the form of a 50-watt 1x12 combo or a 50-watt head with matching 1x12 and 2x12 cabinets.

The lead channel's gain controls were voiced by PRS to offer tonal variety that spans from tight, traditional rock punchiness to blistering metal roar. The clean channel, meanwhile, boasts significant headroom, making it an ideal pedal platform.

Powered by a pair of 6CA7 power tubes, the Archon boasts volume, bright switch, treble, middle, bass and master controls for each channel, in addition to global presence and depth controls.

“The Archon gets a lot of attention for the very high gain on the lead channel. What people might not realize is that it has a great clean channel too," Paul Reed Smith said in a press release.

"There are several country players using Archons. Doug and the team did a great job of making sure the Archon not only kept its quality and versatility, but they made significant improvements. That’s not so easy.”

A price and release date for the new PRS Archon amplifier have yet to be announced as of press time, but we'll be sure to fill you in as soon as we receive word of them.

For more info on the Archon, head on over to PRS.