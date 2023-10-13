Enjoy a massive 20% off all PRS SE guitars from now until Christmas – these are the 5 models we'd buy

Okay, it might be a little early to be talking about the holidays – the Black Friday guitar deals haven't even dropped yet – but that hasn't stopped the folks over at PRS from heavily discounting their SE range from now until the end of the year in their holiday sales event. Yes, that's right, you can score a massive 20% off all PRS SE electric guitars from now until 31 December – ideal if you're on the hunt for the best Christmas gift for guitarists or you just fancy treating yourself.

Trust us when we say this is a massive sale. There really is a model here for every style of player, from the stunningly versatile PRS SE CE24, which has a colossal $139.80 slashed off the price , to the fan-favorite PRS SE Custom 24 Quilted, which is down to only $799.20 .

The only model that isn't included is the PRS SE DGT, but all remaining solid body, semi-hollow, hollowbody and bass guitars remain up for grabs. This sale is currently only valid in the United States and Canada, with all the major retailers getting involved. So whether you prefer shopping at Guitar Center , Sweetwater or Musician's Friend , you'll be able to bag yourself a cut-price PRS.

PRS Holiday Sale: 20% Off All PRS SE Guitars

Been eyeing up a new PRS guitar all year? Well, now might be the best time to grab one. From now through to the end of the year, PRS is offering ALL SE electric models with a generous 20% discount. To take advantage of this epic offer, you simply need to contact your closest PRS Dealer and go shopping.

Now, with all of the Maryland-based guitar giant's SE guitars on offer, it may be difficult to decide which is the right model for you. Well, here are a few of our expert recommendations.

First, we must mention the stunning PRS SE Silver Sky, which has a whopping $169.80 off the price . When the original Silver Sky launched in 2018, it threw the internet into a frenzy, spawning multiple color variants and now an extremely popular SE version.

If you have your eye on something a little different, then the drop-dead gorgeous PRS SE Hollowbody II is the guitar for you. This is more than just an electric guitar, it's a work of art - and with $319.80 off, the deal just got even sweeter.

Perhaps you're more of a single-cut connoisseur. Well, in that case, you may want to take a look at the PRS SE Singlecut McCarty 594 , which has $170 off right now. This retro throwback is perfect for those looking for a vintage-inspired instrument that still benefits from the modern build quality we've all come to know and love from PRS.

Living in the UK?

Are you living in the UK and still want to get your hands on a discounted PRS? Well, you're in luck. Andertons are currently running their own PRS sale, offering up to £500 off select S2 models . This includes everything from the PRS S2 10th Anniversary Custom 24 to the Limited Edition S2 McCarty 594 and Vela.

PRS S2 Sale: Up to £500 off at Andertons

Andertons is currently offering crazy savings on a wide range of PRS S2 guitars. This massive sale includes many of the most popular PRS S2 models and even includes limited edition finishes.

Looking for more guitar-related deals? Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals hubs to ensure you don't miss out on an epic offer