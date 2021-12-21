It sure seems like an SE version of John Mayer's PRS Silver Sky will be unveiled in January

PRS and John Mayer have all but confirmed, it seems, that a lower-cost, SE version of Mayer's signature guitar, the Silver Sky, will be unveiled next month.

The Dead & Company frontman and superstar singer/songwriter/guitarist teased the arrival of the model by way of a joint Instagram post that, though vague, definitely at least points to the highly anticipated model's imminent unveiling.

Next to a simple graphic with the 'SE' letters, PRS asks viewers to "save the date" of January 11, 2022.

You can examine the post for yourself below.

A post shared by PRS Guitars (@prsguitars) A photo posted by on

First unveiled to much controversy in 2018 (due to its visible similarity to the Fender Stratocaster), the Silver Sky has gone on to become one of the most successful new electric guitars of the 21st century, coming in at #3 – for instance – on the 2021 list of the best-selling guitars on Reverb.com.

Speculation about a lower-cost, SE version of the Silver Sky has percolated since, well, the unveiling of the original, US-built model.

When asked by MusicRadar's Dave Burrluck in 2019 about when we might see an SE Silver Sky, PRS COO Jack Higginbotham responded, “I like the way you did that: ‘When?' Maybe you’d better turn off your voice recorder...”

If an SE Silver Sky is indeed in the cards, it would represent yet another major step forward for the SE line, which already saw a significant boost in 2020 with the introduction of the Hollowbody II Piezo, the first SE model ever to boast the Maryland company's trademark combo of acoustic and electric sounds, via a piezo pickup.

Guitar World can't confirm anything about PRS's plans for January 11 as of press time, but keep your eyes peeled to this space for more on what PRS and Mayer are up to. We'll bring you more info as soon we get wind of it...