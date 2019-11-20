Purchase an Amazon Echo speaker right now and you’ll get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited absolutely free

Everyone’s getting excited about Black Friday and Cyber Monday (November 29 and December 2, respectively), but you can jump the queue and get your hands on some amazing deals right now.

The latest Black Friday guitar deals on everything from acoustic and electric guitars, to pedals, amps and other equipment are sure to strike a chord with musicians – and if you’re looking for a new speaker to blare out the riffs from your favorite guitarists, Amazon is offering a fantastic deal on its voice-controlled Amazon Echo devices right now.

Buy an Echo, an Echo Dot, an Echo Show or an Echo Plus, and you’ll be given four months of Amazon Music Unlimited free of charge. With around 50 million tracks in its catalogue, Amazon Music Unlimited has a much broader choice than Apple Music or Spotify. Simply ask Alexa to play the song or album you want - whether that be Steve Vai, Mark Knopfler or Ry Cooder - and your wish will be granted.

To make that deal even more enticing, the Echo Dot is currently available for just $34.99. However, if you want to hear that fretwork in premium quality, we recommend the brilliant Echo Plus ($149.99). Whichever speaker you choose, combined with the free music subscription, it represents amazing value for money!

This mouthwatering offer is available to new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited who buy an eligible Echo device. Please also note that after your four free months have expired, your subscription will auto-renew and you will pay the full monthly price of $9.99/month ($7.99/month for Prime members), with the option to cancel at any time.

Echo Dot + 4 months Amazon Music Unlimited: $34.99

While the audio from this tiny 3rd Gen smart speaker isn't premium, it will provides more than enough power to listen to music, radio shows and podcasts at home.View Deal

Echo Show 5 + 4 months Amazon Music Unlimited: $79.99

The Amazon Echo Show is more than just a smart speaker. In addition to playing your favorite music via voice-commands, it can also display everything from videos to your calendar and weather reports.View Deal

Echo + 4 months Amazon Music Unlimited: $99.99

The 3rd generation of Amazon's Echo speaker offers crisp 360-degree audio for everything from Gypsy Jazz to rock. For stereo sound it's possible to pair two Echos together. Clever!View Deal