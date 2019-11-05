Put some sting into your practice sessions with Mooer’s new Hornet White desktop amp

Mooer has introduced the Hornet White, a small desktop-style guitar amp which the company says is designed for office or bedroom practice use.

The Hornet boasts nine different amp modes, including bass and acoustic guitar models, as well as built-in modulation, delay and reverb effects.

There’s also independent tap tempo, a built-in tuner and the ability to store and recall up to nine presets.

(Image credit: courtesy of Mooer Audio)

Other features include Bluetooth and aux in audio connectivity, a dedicated headphone output and a custom 6.5-inch speaker.

To get your practice on with the Hornet, head to Mooer Audio.