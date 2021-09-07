Radiohead announce three-disc Kid A/Amnesiac reissue, premiere previously unreleased track, If You Say The Word

Radiohead have announced KID A MNESIA, a triple-disc celebration of the 21st and 20th respective anniversaries of two of their landmark albums, 2000's Kid A and 2001's Amnesiac.

The new reissue packages the two albums together with a third disc of previously unreleased alternate takes, alternate mixes and never-before-heard material from the era called Kid Amnesiae.

Along with the album's announcement, the quintet premiered If You Say The Word, a hauntingly beautiful outtake from the sessions that produced the two albums.

With occasional tense synth stabs, hypnotic acoustic fingerpicking and brilliantly supple lead guitar work from Jonny Greenwood and Ed O'Brien, this tune is quite the lost treasure. You can check it out below.

Kid A was Radiohead's fourth album, and the hugely-anticipated follow-up to their star-making 1997 masterpiece, OK Computer. Kid A proved to be a stunning, radical departure from its predecessor, abandoning the electric guitar for all but a few tracks in favor of moody, synth-driven atmospherics and sonic textures inspired by dance music, free jazz and Krautrock.

Amnesiac picked up right where its predecessor left off, further incorporating electronics into the band's sound, while picking up some grand, orchestral flavors (most notably on the towering career highlight Pyramid Song) along the way.

KID A MNESIA is set for a November 5 release – digitally and in a variety of physical formats – via XL Recordings. You can check out its cover art and the track list of the album's third disc of previously unreleased material below.

(Image credit: XL Recordings)

Radiohead – Kid Amnesiae:

1. Like Spinning Plates (‘Why Us?’ Version)

2. Untitled V1

3. Fog (Again Again Version)

4. If You Say the Word

5. Follow Me Around

6. Pulk/Pull (True Love Waits Version)

7. Untitled V2

8. The Morning Bell (In the Dark Version)

9. Pyramid Strings

10. Alt. Fast Track

11. Untitled V3

12. How to Disappear into Strings