Rage Against the Machine cancel European tour dates following frontman Zack de la Rocha’s leg injury

Rage Against the Machine have been forced to pull out of a string of European headline shows, due to “medical guidance” received following frontman Zack de la Rocha’s leg injury.

The band are currently playing their first run of shows for 11 years, but de la Rocha injured himself while performing the second show of their Public Service Announcement North American tour in Chicago (July 11).

The vocalist finished that gig and has since continued to perform seated, with the band intending to honor the remaining US dates (including Madison Square Garden on August 14). However, it seems that the injury has not improved in recent weeks.

The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery

RATM informed fans of the decision to cancel the shows yesterday (August 11) via social media, issuing the following statement:

“Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against the Machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation.

“Rage Against the Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 & 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation. The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery.

“We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon. Please contact your point of purchase for refunds to any headline shows. Brad, Tim, Tom & Zack”

The band‘s 2023 US dates remain unaffected. However, the canceled shows include some major events on the European festival calendar, not least the UK’s storied Reading and Leeds Festival. You can view the full list of cancelled shows below.

Reading and Leeds has already booked a replacement in the form of The 1975, but some fans have nonetheless been left disappointed and demanding refunds, with several describing the booking as a “downgrade” (opens in new tab).

There’s no word of new dates, yet, so for now European fans will have to make do with this fan-shot (but pretty decent) footage of Rage’s first reunion show at Alpine Valley, Wisconsin on July 9.

August 24 – Edinburgh - Royal Highlands Centre

August 26 – Leeds - Leeds Festival

August 28 – Reading - Reading Festival

August 30 – France - Rock En Seine Festival

September 1 – Antwerp - Sportpales

September 3 – Germany - Expo Plaza

September 5 – Zurich - Hallenstadion

September 8 – Malaga - Andelucia Big Festival

September 10 – Madrid - Mad Cool Sunset

September 13 – Austria - Stadthalle

September 15 – Poland - Tauron Arena

Keep an eye on Rage Against The Machine’s site (opens in new tab) for more information about future tour dates.