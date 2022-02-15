Rage Against the Machine announce rescheduled dates for their upcoming Public Service Announcement tour

After pushing back the start date of their forthcoming Public Service Announcement tour with Run the Jewels last month, Rage Against the Machine have announced rescheduled dates for the postponed shows.

The tour is due to commence at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin on July 9, with the first block of dates wrapping up with five shows at Madison Square Garden in New York from August 8-14.

Postponed dates – which were initially scheduled to take place between March 31 and May 23 – will now be held in early 2023, starting February 22 at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, NM, and concluding April 2 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI.

All tickets held for the postponed shows will be honored, and fans have until March 15, 2022 to organize a refund at their point of purchase if they wish to do so. See below for the full list of rescheduled shows.

The Public Service Announcement tour marks the first time Rage Against the Machine have hit the stage since 2011. The reunion was initially scheduled between March and May 2020, but was subsequently put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following this, the tour was rescheduled to take place in summer 2021, but was subsequently rescheduled for a second time, and pushed back to begin in 2022.

While fans are still waiting to catch a glimpse of Rage Against the Machine as a collective, they've been treated to a wealth of new music from Tom Morello as of late.

Last year alone, the guitarist released two solo albums – The Atlas Underground Fire and The Atlas Underground Flood – both packed with a killer lineup of guests, including Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Kirk Hammett and Bring Me The Horizon.

Morello said in a 2021 interview with Guitar World that The Atlas Underground Fire was a record “born of lockdown”.

“From the time I was 17 years old to the time that the world shut down in March of 2020, I've had a nonstop creative motor on me of writing, recording and performing,” he said. “And it all came to a screeching halt.

“For the first four months or so I was absolutely adrift. You know, I have a nice studio in my house, but I don’t know how to work it. Like, I don’t know how to move any of the buttons around. So I was like, ‘I’m not going to be able to play shows. I’m not going to be able to record music.’

He also revealed that he became inspired by Kanye West's approach to recording the vocals for some of his records using the voice memos on his phone, and opted to record some of the guitars for the The Atlas Underground Fire in the same way.

“My laptop’s open so I can have the BPMs in my ears or whatever, and the phone is balanced on the edge of the laptop on a chair facing the amp,” he said.

“But there’s no manual that says, like, ‘The voice memo of your iPhone needs to be 8.4 inches away from the top left speaker...’ I just set it up on a chair. And I’ve gotta tell you, the guitar sounded pretty freaking great.”