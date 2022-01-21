Rage Against the Machine postpone dates on forthcoming Public Service Announcement tour

Rage Against the Machine have pushed back the start of their forthcoming Public Service Announcement North America tour with Run The Jewels.

The tour will now commence at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin on July 9, meaning 19 shows from March 31 through May 23 have been postponed with new dates to be confirmed. The band say these dates will be announced “soon”.

All shows after July 9, including those in Chicago, Quebec City, Pittsburgh and New York will go ahead as planned.

Tickets purchased for any rescheduled dates will be honored, and refunds are available at the point of purchase until February 19.

The postponement marks the third change of plans for the band's Public Service Announcement reunion tour. The run was originally scheduled between March and May 2020, but was subsequently put on hold due to the then-emerging Covid-19 pandemic.

Thereafter, the tour was rescheduled to take place in summer 2021, but was again postponed until 2022.

While fans have been patiently waiting for Rage Against the Machine to reunite on stage for some time now, they've been treated to a plethora of new music from guitar-slinger Tom Morello in the meantime.

In 2021 alone, Morello dropped two solo albums – The Atlas Underground Fire and The Atlas Underground Flood – both studded with a stellar lineup of guests, including Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Kirk Hammett and Alex Lifeson.

“It was sort of a free-for-all creative process,” the guitarist told Guitar World last year of The Atlas Underground Fire. As he explained, the album recruited a host of names more associated with the EDM sphere, including Mike Posner, Phantogram, Protohype and Sama’ Abdulhadi.

“What I’ve tried to do is create this alloy between two worlds,” he explained. “It’s a cyborg – you don’t know where the guitar ends and the EDM begins. To me, that feels like an exciting future for the electric guitar.”