Randy Rhoads' iconic Jackson Concorde to be displayed at new Rock & Roll Hall of Fame exhibit

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced a brand-new exhibit showcasing items associated with this year's Rock Hall inductees, who include Randy Rhoads, Foo Fighters, Todd Rundgren, The Go-Go's and more.

Taking place at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland, Ohio from October 24, highlights of the exhibit include a white asymmetrically V-shaped Jackson Concorde guitar personally designed by late Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads, and an Ampeg Dan Armstrong guitar used heavily by Dave Grohl during the Foo Fighters' One by One era and Wasting Light tour.

(Image credit: KMazur/WireImage)

There's also a purple embroidered suit worn by multi-instrumentalist Todd Rundgren during the recording of his live album, Back to the Bars, costumes and instruments worn and played by each member of The Go-Go's, and a red lace dress worn by Tina Turner during the making of the video for her 1984 track, Private Dancer.

Other items include Carole King's Acrosonic piano and bench, which she has used throughout her illustrious career, a Casio Voice Arranger VA-10 keyboard used by Billy Preston, Gil-Scott Heron's signature brown hat, and a portrait of JAY-Z entitled Tree of Life, donated by the rapper himself, created by Jerin Beasley.

The full list of 2021 Rock Hall inductees is as follows: Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go's, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston, Randy Rhoads and Clarence Avant.

On Randy Rhoads being selected to win a Musical Excellence Award this year, Ozzy Osbourne said back in May that he was “so happy that [the guitarist's] genius [was] finally being recognized”.

“I only wish he was here in person to get this award and that we could all celebrate together,” the singer told Premiere Radio Networks’ Sal Cirrincione. “It's really great that Randy's family, friends and fans get to see him honored this way."