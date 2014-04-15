Report: AC/DC to Call It Quits Due to Malcolm Young's Illness?

According to several media reports posted earlier today (mostly out of Australia), AC/DC might be calling it quits very soon — due to the serious illness of guitarist Malcolm Young.

Perth, Australia, radio station 6PR reported that Young, 61, and his family are moving back to Australia due to Young's illness; entertainment commentator Peter Ford tweeted that there is a “sad detail” behind the band’s decision to not perform again.

Different sources imply that the "sad detail" is the stroke Young supposedly suffered several weeks ago.

Note that nothing has been confirmed, but we will provide updates on this story as we get them.

As you might remember, AC/DC were actively planning 40th anniversary reunion gigs earlier this year. According to an industry source, the band will still enter a Vancouver recording studio in May 1.

“I think we’ll be going into the studio in May in Vancouver. Which means, we should be getting ready,” frontman Brian Johnson said in February.

“It’s been 40 years of the band’s existence. So I think we’re gonna try to do 40 gigs, 40 shows, to thank the fans for their undying loyalty. I mean, honestly, our fans are just the best in the world, and we appreciate every one of them. So, like I said, we’ll have to go out, even though we’re getting a bit long in the tooth. You know what?! It’s been four years [since we last went out on the road], and I’m really looking forward to it.”