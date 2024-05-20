AC/DC just kicked off their first tour in 8 years with a new bass player – watch footage of their explosive Power Up opener

AC/DC are back touring for the first time since 2016's Rock or Bust world tour, and they marked a maiden voyage for their new recently recruited bass guitar player Chris Chaney with a rip-roaring 24-song set on Saturday night (May 18).

The Aussie rock legends packed out the 62,000-capacity Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, as they kicked off a 24-date European tour with wall-to-wall bangers.

Former Jane's Addiction bassist Chaney was unveiled as the man chosen “to carry the torch” for departing bassist Cliff Williams earlier this year.

Williams joined the band in 1977, performing on every record since Powerage, up to and including 2020's comeback album, Power Up, despite retiring from the band in 2016.

Chaney makes up half of a new-look rhythm section alongside drummer Matt Laug, who had deputized for Phil Rudd at AC/DC's slot at the Power Trip Festival 2023.

The Germany show was the band's first live appearance since that one-off festival appearance and the setlist was largely the same, save for a couple of tweaks in the song order: Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap was played earlier than last year, and You Shook Me All Night Long came later on.

They cannoned into If You Want Blood (You've Got It) and Back In Black for a punching start, with Chaney looking comfortable and sounding solid alongside Stevie Young and Angus Young, who rolled through his iconic riffs on his trademark Gibson SG.

Whole Lotta Rosie – sandwiched between Highway to Hell and Let There Be Rock – sounded particularly gnarly as Young pushed the dynamics of his amp in front of an adoring crowd.

T.N.T, from their debut album, High Voltage, preceded a set-closing run-through of For Those About to Rock (We Salute You), which provided their trademark – and explosive – finale.

The tour remains in Gelsenkirchen for a second show on May 21, with further dates taking the band to 11 different countries, including Spain, Italy, Slovakia, and the UK.

Setlist

If You Want Blood (You've Got It) Back In Black Demon Fire Shot Down in Flames Thunderstruck Have A Drink On Me Hells Bells Shot In The Dark Stiff Upper Lip You Shook Me All Night Long Rock 'N' Roll Train Shoot To Thrill Sin City Givin' The Dog A Bone Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap Dog Eat Dog High Voltage Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be Riff Raff Highway To Hell Whole Lotta Rosie Let There Be Rock T.N.T. For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)