AC/DC just kicked off their first tour in 8 years with a new bass player – watch footage of their explosive Power Up opener

By
published

The rock icons kicked off their European tour with a hit-filled 24-song set in Germany

Angus Young
(Image credit: Getty Images / Gina Wetzler)

AC/DC are back touring for the first time since 2016's Rock or Bust world tour, and they marked a maiden voyage for their new recently recruited bass guitar player Chris Chaney with a rip-roaring 24-song set on Saturday night (May 18).

The Aussie rock legends packed out the 62,000-capacity Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, as they kicked off a 24-date European tour with wall-to-wall bangers.

