Are you ready? Robert Fripp and Toyah have covered Korn's Blind

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox had a good run with Chesney Hawkes in the last month, covering The One and Only – from Hawkes’ 1991 album, Buddy’s Song – as well as Fountains of Wayne’s pop-punk classic, Stacy’s Mom, and The Killers’ pop-rock anthem, Mr. Brightside. Sadly though, the trio have now parted ways.

But wipe those tears away, as YouTube’s most enigmatic musical duo are back with regular scheduled programming on their ever-intriguing Sunday Lunch series.

Back in August, Fripp and Toyah took on Limp Bizkit’s Nookie – one of the defining tracks of Woodstock ‘99 – shortly after the release of Netflix’s tell-all Trainwreck documentary, which cataloged the series of poor management decisions leading to the festival’s eventual downfall.

And now, the pair take us back to the ill-fated festival once again with an utterly chaotic cover of Korn’s debut album opener, Blind.

Now, if you’ve seen the documentary, or indeed, footage from Korn’s raucous set at Woodstock ‘99, you’ll attest to the mayhem that erupts when the band performs Blind to hundreds of thousands of wound-up metal fans.

Fripp and Toyah’s take on the track isn’t nearly as havoc-inducing, perhaps because Toyah doesn’t yell Jonathan Davis’s classic opening line: “Are you ready?!”

The pair do their best at matching Korn’s Woodstock performance from the comfort of their kitchen, though, as Toyah dances on the table while the King Crimson man plays powerchords on an LP-style Fernandes electric guitar.

Other metal classics tackled by Fripp and Toyah since their Sunday Lunch series began in the Covid pandemic include Pantera’s 5 Minutes Alone, Metallica’s Enter Sandman (opens in new tab) and AC/DC’s Back in Black (opens in new tab).

Sunday Lunch sees Robert Fripp display his humorous side, but he’s also one of the most accomplished prog rock guitarists in the world.

In a recent interview with Guitarist, he spoke about his goal as a guitar player to blend the sounds of both Jimi Hendrix and Hungarian composer Béla Bartók, as well as what made King Crimson “problematic” and why he has “no interest in gear at all”.