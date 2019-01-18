Robin Trower Details New Album, 'Coming Closer to the Day'

Robin Trower has announced a new studio album, Coming Closer to the Day, out March 22 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group. You can check out the first single, “Tide of Confusion,” above.

Coming Closer to the Day was recorded at Studio 91 in Newbury, England, with engineer Sam Winfield. Regarding the new songs, Trower said, “ ‘Diving Bell’ is probably my favorite track on the album. ‘Truth Or Lies,’ that one was quite hard to pull off. I love the song, but I recorded it once and wasn’t happy with it, so I started from scratch again. It’s got quite a strong early R&B flavor to it. That song is not really about me. I’m writing from the viewpoint of a guy whose loved one has been messing around. ‘Someone Of Great Renown,’ again, that song isn’t about me, but it’s maybe someone that I’d like to be.”

“‘Lonesome Road,’ ” he continued, “that’s about me touring and asking how long I can go on with it. That’s definitely coming from my heart and head. ‘Ghosts’ is about things from the past where you didn’t do right in your personal life. ‘Don’t Ever Change’ is an out-and-out love song: a very nice, easy vibe, but still quite soulful.”

About the subject matter of the title track, the 73-year-old Trower said, “I’m saying that I’m nearer the end than the beginning. But that doesn’t scare me. Not at all. If I went tomorrow, I’d feel like I’d been blessed with being able to achieve an incredible amount as a musician.”

You can pre-order Coming Closer to the Day here.

Trower will also be heading out on a U.S. tour in support of the album. The full itinerary is below:

4/02 Alexandria, VA Birchmere

4/04 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

4/05 Huntington, NY Paramount Theatre

4/06 Montclair, NJ Wellmont Theater

4/10 Buffalo, NY Asbury Hall

4/11 Northfield, OH Northfield Park

4/13 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

4/14 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theatre

4/18 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre

4/19 Kansas City, MO Voodoo Lounge

4/20 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater

4/24 Austin, TX Moody Theater

4/26 Dallas, TX House of Blues

4/27 Houston, TX House of Blues

4/28 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre

5/02 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theater

5/03 Anaheim, CA City National Grove

5/04 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

5/05 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theater

5/08 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

5/09 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre

5/10 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

5/11 Lake Tahoe, NV Harrah’s

5/12 Jackson, CA Rancheria Casino

5/15 Eugene, OR McDonald Theater

5/16 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

5/17 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre