Rockstar Energy UPROAR Festival Offers Military Ticket Discount Beginning July 3

The Rockstar Energy UPROAR Festival and Live Nation are offering a special military ticket discount for the August 9 through September 15 North American trek.

In recognition of the 4th of July holiday, a limited number of discounted tickets for select tour dates will be available for active duty military, veterans, and military families beginning Wednesday, July 3 at 10:00 AM local time. The military ticket discount will launch on Monday, July 8 in some markets (visitwww.RockstarUPROAR.comfor details). The Military Discount tickets will be $10 (plus fees) for lawn tickets and $20 (plus fees) for certain sections of reserved seating.

To purchase these tickets and for full details, visit RockstarUPROAR.com and LiveNation.com.

“As America celebrates its independence, UPROAR salutes the men and women who serve our country with this special military discount,” says festival producer John Oakes.

The fourth annual Rockstar Energy UPROAR Festival includes a stellar lineup of multiplatinum superstars and breaking talent, featuring Alice In Chains, also with Jane’s Addiction. These seminal alternative rock bands will be joined by Coheed and Cambria and Circa Survive on the Rockstar Energy Main Stage. The Zippo Encore Festival Stage powered by Ernie Ball will host performances from Walking Papers (with Duff McKagan), Middle Class Rut, New Politics, Danko Jones, as well as 2012 Ernie Ball Battle Of The Bands winner Chuck Shaffer Picture Show and this year’s local Ernie Ball Battle Of The Bands winner in each market. The COLDCOCK Herbal Whiskey Showcase Stage powered by Ernie Ball will feature performances from breaking talent including The Dead Daisies, Beware Of Darkness, Charming Liars and more bands to be announced soon.

Tickets for most Rockstar Energy UPROAR Festival shows are on sale now at RockstarUPROAR.com and LiveNation.com.

The Rockstar Energy UPROAR Festival military ticket discount is available in the following markets:

Date Market Venue

Fri 9-Aug Scranton, PA Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sat 10-Aug Hartford, CT The Comcast Theatre

Sun 11-Aug Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center +

Tue 13-Aug Saratoga, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed 14-Aug Mansfield, MA Comcast Center

Fri 16-Aug Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Sat 17-Aug Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun 18-Aug Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater +

Thu 22-Aug Tinley Park, IL First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Fri 23-Aug Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center

Sat 24-Aug Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theater

Tue 27-Aug Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheater +

Wed 28-Aug Dallas, TX Gexa Energy Pavilion

Thu 29-Aug The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion * +

Sun 1-Sept Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Mon 2-Sept Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Thu 5-Sept Nampa, ID Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sun 8-Sept Ridgefield, WA Sleep Country Amphitheater

Wed 11-Sept Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri 13-Sept Irvine, CA Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

* Main Stage bands only

+ Show does not include COLDCOCK Herbal Whiskey Showcase Stage

The Rockstar Energy UPROAR Festival is made possible through the support of sponsors including Rockstar Energy Drink, Ernie Ball Guitar Strings, Zippo Lighters, Schecter Guitar Research, Air Force Reserve, truth® Youth Smoking Prevention Campaign, SQUATCH, Matador Beef Jerky, and Lunarpages.