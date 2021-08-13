Watch Samantha Fish play rootsy new song Crowd Control

Samantha Fish has unveiled a live performance video of her song Crowd Control, the latest single from new album Faster.

Performed with her live band – featuring bassist Ron Johnson, drummer Sarah Tomek, and keyboardist Matt Wade – the song was the result of a collaboration with producer Martin Kierszenbaum (Sting, Lady Gaga).

It marks a spacious, reflective turn for Fish’s songwriting and feels like a marked step forward, blending buoyant blues flourishes and Southern rock soul.

“Crowd Control is a song about growing up,” said Fish. “Dealing with failure, vulnerability, and coming to terms with the world and yourself. When I wrote it, it felt like a true rootsy, Americana song. Martin Kierszenbaum added keys and modern synth textures that really brought it back around to this plaintive mood.”

The song is one of eight written with Kierszenbaum and follows hot on the heels of previous single Twisted Ambition, which dropped alongside the Faster announcement last month.

Head here to pre-order and pre-save Samantha Fish’s new album Faster ahead of its release via Rounder Records on September 10 .