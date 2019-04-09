Sammy Hagar & the Circle Share Official “Can’t Hang” Video

Sammy Hagar & the Circle, featuring Hagar, former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, have shared a new single, “Can’t Hang.” The song comes off the band’s upcoming debut album of all-original material, Space Between, due on May 10 via BMG.

You can check out "Can’t Hang" above.

Sammy Hagar & the Circle previously released a live album, At Your Service, recorded on tour in 2014.

Space Between is available for pre-order here. For upcoming the Circle tour dates, head over to RedRocker.com.