Sandberg celebrates its 35 anniversary with special-edition California Supreme bass

We’ve seen some eye-catching new bass guitars from Sandberg in the past few months, including signature models for Victor Brandt and Opeth’s Martín Méndez.
Now the German company has unveiled a new model to celebrate its 35th anniversary, the California Supreme.
The new version of Sandberg’s flagship bass design boasts a hand-selected curly maple top, matching headstock and noble oval inlay.
There’s also a six-bolt European maple neck fortified with Sandberg’s "Thermo Treatment," which roasts the wood in a thermal oven for several days for increased playability, tone and stability.
Pickups are Delano X-Tenders, and electronics are an active Sandberg three-band system with bass, mid, treble and balance controls, as well as a push/pull volume knob that selects between active and passive. In passive mode, the EQ's treble control acts as a passive treble blend.
Other specs include a 22-fret ebony fingerboard with oval inlays and "glow-in-the-dark" side dots, as well as a tailpiece, knobs, solid bridge and Sandberg Super Light tuners made of stiff aircraft aluminum.
The 35th Anniversary California Supreme is available in Blueburst, Honeyburst and Redburst with a high-gloss finish.
