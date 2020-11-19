Sandberg unveils signature bass model for Dimmu Borgir bassist Victor Brandt

Sandberg has announced a new bass model, designed in collaboration with Dimmu Borgir bassist Victor Brandt.

Based on the company's Forty Eight bass guitar, the Victor Brandt Signature bass comes in either an alder body with a special hardcore aged reserve finish or a European ash body with a black matte finish.

Each version boasts an all-black Canadian hard-rock maple neck with a 22-fret ebony fingerboard and a color-matched reverse headstock. Notably, the hardcore aged version features illuminated side dots.

(Image credit: Sandberg)

The bass's electronics consist of two Sandberg designed pickups – a Black Label split coil and a Black Label T in the bridge position.

The price of the Victor Brandt Signature bass varies depending on string count and finish chosen. For the hardcore aged version, the four- and five-string models are available for €2,511 and €2,637, respectively. The black matte-finished version goes for €1,976 and €2,103, respectively.

For more information, head to Sandberg.