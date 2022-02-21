Save $100 on the Fender Hot Rod Deluxe with this President's Day deal and get 40W of all-tube glory for less

By published

Guitar Center's $999 limited-edition Tweed Hot-Rod Deluxe is a deal you don't want to miss out on

Fender Hot Rod Deluxe IV deal block
(Image credit: Getty/Burazin/Fender)

President's Day is here, and with it comes a raft of killer deals which are just begging to be snapped up. We've seen deals from all over the web today - on all kinds of musical and non-musical tech - but Guitar Center's President's Day sale has got us especially hot under the collar. This deal in particular - $100 off the Fender Tweed Hot Rod Deluxe - is one we'd recommend you take a look at. If you're in the market for a tube amp that'll fulfil your gigging needs, then you may have just found the one.

Fender amps are some of the most highly respected and sought after amplifiers on the market. Their Deluxe and Twin Reverb guitar amps can be found on most stages around the globe thanks to their sweet tube tones and ample clean headroom - but their price can often put people off. That's where the Hot Rod Deluxe comes in, delivering all that tone for less in the form of a 40W 1x12" combo amp.

Fender Hot Rod Deluxe Ltd Ed: $1,099

Fender Hot Rod Deluxe Ltd Ed: $1,099, now $999
If you're after the iconic Fender all-tube tone for less, then you should look no further than the Hot Rod Deluxe. It's 40W of all-tube Tweed-y goodness, with both clean and dirty channels delivering satisfying depth of tone. If you're a pedal person, this amp should be on your shortlist.

View Deal

President's Day deals from around the web

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

James Farmer
James Farmer

I’m a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World - the ideal job for a gear nerd like myself. I, along with help from the rest of the eCommerce team, maintain and update our buyer’s guides and keep you up to date with the latest and best deals on killer gear. Before working on Guitar World I was a guitar salesman at a local music store, so I know a thing or two about matching people with their perfect instruments. I’ve also worked for online music distributors RouteNote, and toured the UK and Europe with my old band Hypophora. In my spare time, you’ll catch me writing songs, taking my greyhound, Simba, to the beach, or getting very nerdy about coffee. 