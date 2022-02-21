Save $100 on the Fender Hot Rod Deluxe with this President's Day deal and get 40W of all-tube glory for less

President's Day is here, and with it comes a raft of killer deals which are just begging to be snapped up. We've seen deals from all over the web today - on all kinds of musical and non-musical tech - but Guitar Center's President's Day sale has got us especially hot under the collar. This deal in particular - $100 off the Fender Tweed Hot Rod Deluxe - is one we'd recommend you take a look at. If you're in the market for a tube amp that'll fulfil your gigging needs, then you may have just found the one.

Fender amps are some of the most highly respected and sought after amplifiers on the market. Their Deluxe and Twin Reverb guitar amps can be found on most stages around the globe thanks to their sweet tube tones and ample clean headroom - but their price can often put people off. That's where the Hot Rod Deluxe comes in, delivering all that tone for less in the form of a 40W 1x12" combo amp.

Fender Hot Rod Deluxe Ltd Ed: $1,099 , now $999

If you're after the iconic Fender all-tube tone for less, then you should look no further than the Hot Rod Deluxe. It's 40W of all-tube Tweed-y goodness, with both clean and dirty channels delivering satisfying depth of tone. If you're a pedal person, this amp should be on your shortlist.

