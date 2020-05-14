Save over $200 on the Blackstar HT-20R MKII with this ridiculous deal

Whenever there's a discussion about the best guitar amps out there today, it's never long before Blackstar comes up.

The company's reasonably-priced creations are always dependable, reliable and free of the unnecessary bells and whistles gear companies sometimes throw onto their products to make them stand out in the ever-growing market.

Case in point is Blackstar's HT20R-MkII. First introduced at the 2019 NAMM show, this amp was cited by our pals at MusicRadar as "possibly the best small combo on the market at the moment."

Featuring one 12AX7 preamp tube and two EL84 power amp tubes, clean and overdrive channels, a USB audio out, an XLR D.I. and a studio-quality reverb, the HT20R-MkII hits all the marks of a perfect mid-price amp. Now, thanks to ProAudioStar, you can get this 20-watt powerhouse for less - way less.

Normally a $679.99 value, the Blackstar HT20R-MkII can now be had for $469.99, a discount of over $200.

Given this amp's popularity though, we can't imagine this deal will remain on the books for too long, so take a trip on over to ProAudioStar and grab one of the market's best amps for less than $500!