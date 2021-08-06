Save up to 50% off a range of guitar and bass effects pedals in the massive Musician’s Friend pedal event

Soooo… 2021, huh? What a year. We’ve not had an awful lot to look forward to, until now. After nearly 18 months of masks, lockdowns and tour cancellations, live music is being played again, and we can’t wait to get back out there doing what we love. With gigs becoming more of a regular fixture, now’s the time to scratch those pedal-induced itches and grab yourself some new toys before you get back on the road - and with up to 50% off pedals from Musician’s Friend ? Well - now’s your chance to grab a bargain.

You’ll be hard-pressed nowadays to find anyone that doesn’t use pedals as part of their day-to-day guitar playing life, and with what’s on offer at the moment we aren’t surprised. The market is flooded with awesome distortion , chorus and delay pedals , to name a few - but the sheer amount of choice can be kind of overwhelming. For that reason, we’ve rounded up our favorite pedalboard additions from the Musician’s Friend sale to help you overcome option paralysis.

Musician’s Friend Pedal Event: Up to 50% off

Update your pedalboard post-COVID with help from the lovely folks at Musician’s Friend. With pedals from EHX, Darkglass, FoxGear and Keeley all seeing big savings, it’d be frankly rude to miss out. Line 6, with price drops on their Helix and Helix LT amp modelers , has also joined the party - so dialing in that perfect tone should be a piece of cake. Don’t wait around for too long though, as these discounts are available for a limited time only. View Deal

Electro-Harmonix Small Clone Chorus: $102 , now $87.20

Take a nostalgia trip right back to the ‘80s and ‘90s with the Small Clone from EHX. A simple ‘rate’ knob and ‘depth’ switch are all you need to bring out the best of this iconic pedal, and with 15% off at Musician’s Friend, there’s never been a better time to grab one. Whether you’re playing Nirvana, The Smiths or Duran Duran, the Small Clone has a place and a purpose on your board. View Deal

ProCo Rat 2 Distortion Pedal Bundle: $119.99 , now $99.99

Don’t have enough gain? Can’t make anyone’s ears bleed? Sounds like you need the Rat 2 distortion pedal from ProCo. This isn’t just a pedal you’re buying, either - get a guitar cable , power supply and some guitar picks thrown in as part of a bundle at Musician’s Friend. The Rat 2 is an instantly recognizable pedal, creating a tone that can only be described as harmonic destruction - and this one comes with everything you need to integrate it right into your setup. With $20 off, what are you waiting for? View Deal

Darkglass Microtubes B7K V2: $319.99 , was $299.99

Well, little did we know that bassists are humans too - and they seriously love their pedals - hence why we (and Musician’s Friend) thought we’d show them some love and include a killer bass pedal in our round-up. The B7K V2 is everything you loved about the original B7K, but with added tweakability and features that us tone nerds would die for. We especially appreciate the ‘Grunt’ switch, which allows you to cycle through three levels of low frequency content making sure you’ve always got enough beef in your tone. Musician’s Friend has knocked $20 off for a limited time, so go grab one while you can. View Deal

Keeley Compressor Plus: $149 , now $129

When us guitarists are made to switch off our distortion pedals, we’re left with a clean tone that usually could do with a little inspiration. That’s where the Keeley Compressor Plus comes in. By evening out the dynamics of your playing, a super precise and clear clean tone appears - as if by magic. It’s a simple compressor pedal , designed to accompany you rather than take over your tone, and that’s a job it does very well. With $20 off at Musician’s Friend right now, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed.View Deal