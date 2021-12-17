Save up to $150 on a range of next-level guitar lessons in TrueFire’s biggest sale of the year

Buying Christmas gifts for guitar players is one of the most difficult tasks for anyone to accomplish. Sure, we all love a novelty pair of Gibson socks every now and then, but something genuinely useful trumps guitar-related tat every day of the week. If you want to become the favorite family member, then TrueFire has you covered - with up to $150 off a range of killer guitar tuition from some of the guitar world’s most accomplished tutors and artists.

TrueFire provides guitarists over 50,000 video lessons, making them one of the biggest and best in the industry. With TrueFire’s app functionality, you can learn whatever you want while on the go on any device - or use their site for a more structured learning experience. Included in TrueFire’s 1080p HD video lessons is the option to loop certain sections in slow-motion - meaning you never have to miss out on the detail - and with synchronized tabs too? Well. There’s no excuse not to nail your favorite tracks.

TrueFire’s lessons offer something for every type of guitarist, regardless of style, age or experience level - and with lessons from names such as Ariel Posen and Joe Bonamassa, you might even learn a trade secret or two along the way.

TrueFire new releases: Save up to 30 TrueFire new releases: Save up to 30 %

There’s nothing cooler than having a group of industry pros teaching you how to play the guitar, and with TrueFire, you can learn from the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Ariel Posen, Greg Koch and more. As part of their 12 Days of December sale, you can save up to 30% on any of TrueFire's new releases.

TrueFire $12 downloads: Up to 76% off TrueFire $12 downloads: Up to 76% off

You won’t do much better than TrueFire if you're looking for guitar tuition on a bugdet. A huge range of 92 different $12 sets of lessons are available, across nearly all styles and playing techniques. Save big this December!

TrueFire song lessons: Save 37% TrueFire song lessons: Save 37%

Just want to learn a song or two? With TrueFire you can learn single songs for as little as $5. Choose from a range of 12 tracks, including songs from The Doobie Brothers, Huey Lewis & The News, Van Morrison and more. Perfect for a quick lesson, or to nail a new track for your covers band.