Save up to $300 off a new Jackson, plus big discounts on Epiphone, Ernie Ball, Line 6 and Boss gear at Sweetwater

It might be Valentine’s Day today, but that doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself to some tasty guitar gear, does it?

Sweetwater’s President’s Day Sale is well under way and continuing until 19 February, and there are plenty of guitar bargains to be had, regardless of your political persuasion. Right now you can save on everything from acoustic and electric guitars , acoustic guitar strings and pedals.

We’ve cherry-picked some of the highlights below, but if we had to pick just one deal, it would be the $300 saving on Jackson’s killer Pro Series Soloist SL2Q MAH in stunning Purple Phaze finish, dropping the price from $999.99 to a more wallet-friendly $699.99. This guitar would make a worthy addition to any rock or metal guitarist’s collection.

And if you’re looking for a great acoustic guitar for beginners, the Epiphone Caballero Artist in Aged Natural has just slipped under the $200 with a hearty $70 discount.

Sweetwater President’s Day sale highlights

Ernie Ball Paradigm 80/20 Bronze acoustic strings | 1/2 price!

Running low on strings? Now’s the time to load up with this amazing half price deal on EB’s awesome Paradigms. Today this three-pack of strings can be yours for just $14.99 rather than the usual $29.99.View Deal