Save up to $300 off a new Jackson, plus big discounts on Epiphone, Ernie Ball, Line 6 and Boss gear at Sweetwater

It might be Valentine’s Day today, but that doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself to some tasty guitar gear, does it?
Sweetwater’s President’s Day Sale is well under way and continuing until 19 February, and there are plenty of guitar bargains to be had, regardless of your political persuasion. Right now you can save on everything from acoustic and electric guitars, acoustic guitar strings and pedals.
We’ve cherry-picked some of the highlights below, but if we had to pick just one deal, it would be the $300 saving on Jackson’s killer Pro Series Soloist SL2Q MAH in stunning Purple Phaze finish, dropping the price from $999.99 to a more wallet-friendly $699.99. This guitar would make a worthy addition to any rock or metal guitarist’s collection.
And if you’re looking for a great acoustic guitar for beginners, the Epiphone Caballero Artist in Aged Natural has just slipped under the $200 with a hearty $70 discount.
Sweetwater President’s Day sale highlights
Jackson Pro Series Soloist SL2Q MAH | (
$999.99), now $699.99
This stunning solidbody would suit any developing metal or hard rock player. Dual Seymour Duncan Distortion humbuckers are on hand to help deliver the hard hitting tone you’re after. The Pro Series King V KV MAH and SL2 in Deep Purple Metallic finish are also up for grabs with a $250 discount.View Deal
Epiphone Caballero Artist in Aged Natural | (
$269) now $199
At under $200 this small bodied Epiphone would make the ideal starter guitar. An upgraded solid Sitka spruce top helps add tonal warmth, while the rosewood fingerboard aids playing comfort.View Deal
Ernie Ball Paradigm 80/20 Bronze acoustic strings | 1/2 price!
Running low on strings? Now’s the time to load up with this amazing half price deal on EB’s awesome Paradigms. Today this three-pack of strings can be yours for just $14.99 rather than the usual $29.99.View Deal
Boss Katana 100-watt head | (
$349.99) now $279.99
This is one versatile amp. On-board are five distinct amp ‘characters’, plus support for acoustic-electric guitars, while the built-in speaker means you don’t need to connect a speaker cab when you want to practice.View Deal
Line 6 M13 Stompbox Modeler Pedal | ($449.99), now $299.99
There are 75 modeled pedals to explore inside the M16, plus a looper. With all that, you have one powerful weapon for the studio or stage. And at this price you can’t go wrong.View Deal
Hotone Ampero Modeler/Processor | (
$499.99), now $399.99
The Ampero is an amp modeler, effects processor and audio interface rolled into one user-friendly unit, complete with touchscreen interface.View Deal