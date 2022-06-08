Schecter equips its “half electric, half acoustic” C-1 E/A Classic semi-hollow with new finishes and updates

Schecter has made up for its NAMM 2022 absence by introducing a newly tweaked C-1 E/A semi-hollow electric guitar.

Arriving in two fresh colorways – the old school Faded Vintage Sunburst and contemporary Satin Vintage Pelham Blue – the latest iteration of the single-f-hole six-string joins the flagship Cat’s Eye-finished model, though introduces a host of new aesthetic and functional appointments.

Chief among the spec sheet is the returning Fishman Powerbridge pickup, which is housed in the Nashville-style bridge. According to Fishman, its Powerbridge promises to supply both genuine acoustic guitar sounds to an electric platform and a blend of hybrid acoustic/electric tones.

The Powerbridge is joined by a new pickup pairing, which is headed up by a set of Schecter Pasadena and Pasadena Plus humbuckers situated in the neck and bridge positions, respectively.

The three pickups answer to an easy to navigate – yet pretty sophisticated – control layout, comprising Magnetic Volume and Magnetic Tone controls, the latter of which doubles as a push-pull pot, presumably for coil-splitting.

Other controls include a standard three-way pickup selector for the two humbuckers and an additional three-way output toggle switch, which moves between humbucker-only, both and Powerbridge-only positions.

A notable functional improvement can be found on the headstock, which swaps out the original’s Grover tuners for Schecter locking alternatives.

There have been some aesthetic pick-me-ups as well, most notably in the form of the pearloid three-piece block inlays, which replace the standard dot inlays of the previous incarnation.

Build-wise, the newly appointed C-1 E/A Classic features a mahogany body – the Faded Vintage Sunburst version also comes equipped with a Zebrawood top – as well as a newly appointed carbon fiber reinforced three-piece set maple neck with Ultra Access heel contour.

It’s joined by a 14”-radius ebony fretboard – favored over its predecessor's rosewood 'board – which is topped with 24 jumbo frets and a Graph Tech XL Black Tusq nut.

Further cosmetic touches include multi-ply body binding – cream for the Faded Vintage Sunburst, ivory for the Satin Vintage Pelham Blue.

The new-and-improved C-1 E/A Classic is available now in both finishes for $1,499.

To find out more, head over to Schecter (opens in new tab).