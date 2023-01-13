Schecter reinvents the Reaper range with three all-new upgraded Elite models

Schecter has revamped its Reaper range of electric guitars in the form of the Reaper Elite lineup, unveiling three upgraded models that offer new specs and fresh aesthetics.

Arriving in the form of two six-strings – Hipshot and Floyd Rose-equipped alternatives – and a multi-scale seven-string, each guitar ushers in improved pickups options, new build materials and a host of spec upgrades.

Each axe has also been the recipient of a cosmetic pick-me-up, with Schecter swapping out the Reaper’s burl top for a quilted maple alternative, which, in all three cases, is available in Blood Burst or Deep Ocean Blue.

While on the topic of aesthetics, the Reaper Elite models swap out the dot inlays of its predecessors, favoring instead some offset pearloid lines.

In terms of build, the Reaper Elites offer Khaya African mahogany bodies – instead of the usual swamp ash – which are paired with Ultra Thin C-profile Wenge necks. These in turn are topped with either ebony or wenge fretboards – according to Schecter, the Reaper-6 FR Elite features the latter – as well as 24 X-Jumbo stainless steel frets.

Other universal appointments include Neck-Thru with Ultra Access neck constructions, black one-ply binding, Luminlay side markers and Graph Tech XL Black Tusq nuts.

Diving into each model individually, the most basic Reaper-6 Elite offers a 25.5” scale and 12”-16” compound radius fingerboard, and comes loaded with a Hipshot Ibby HM bridge and Hipshot Grip-Lock tuners.

Tones come by way of two Schecter USA San Andreas humbuckers – which relegate the original’s Schecter Diamond Decimator pickups – which are wired to a three-way selector switch, master volume control and a push/pull tone knob.

The Reaper-6 FR S Elite, meanwhile, drafts in a Floyd Rose 1500 Series tremolo and Grover tuners, and swaps out the neck humbucker for a Sustainiac. As such, it calls upon an expanded control set, comprising a Sustainiac on/off switch and a Sustainiac three-way voice toggle. The usual three-way pickup selector and volume and tone knob combo also features.

Finally, the Reaper-7 Elite Multiscale offers a 16” fingerboard radius and 25.5”-27” multi-scale construction, which is accommodated by the Hipshot Fixed Bridge, and flashes the Schecter USA San Andreas 7 Multiscale pickups. The same control layout, and Hipshot Grip-Lock tuners, as found on the Reaper-6 Elite also return.

Price-wise, the Reaper-6 Elite is available now for $1,399, while the other two models carry price tags of $1,499.

For more information, head over to Schecter (opens in new tab).