School of Rock Opens First Overnight Metal Camp, Featuring Metal Mike

Who needs pottery wheels and lanyards when you can have electric guitars and head banging?

From August 19 to 25, young metal heads ages 12 to 18 can get their fix with School of Rock’s first ever Metal Camp at Camp Lakota in the Catskill Mountains of New York.

This seven-day, six-night experience teaches serious rock music and provides a cool, unique alternative to the traditional summer camp experience. Attendees will receive concentrated music instruction on guitar, bass, drums, keys and vocals and the key tools to master the art of metal.

The kids who join will also get the opportunity to learn from one of the world’s most legendary rock idols. For the program’s inaugural year, the special guest professor will be Metal Mike, who is best known for his work with Rob Halford (Judas Priest) and Sebastian Bach (Skid Row). He also writes columns for Guitar World and GuitarWorld.com.

Metal Mike will support an incredible staff of musicians and help prepare the students for a spectacular finale performance, titled the Big Show. The campers will rehearse some of the genre’s biggest hits during their time at Metal Camp and then be joined on stage by Metal Mike for a tremendous culmination of rock music. When they’re not prepping for their final concert, the group will participate in fun activities including a zip line, skate park, go carts, swimming, climbing walls, bon fires on the beach and a lot more.

Metal Camp will be held on the grounds of Camp Lakota in the Catskill Mountains. The price includes three meals a day, bunks with running water, showers and storage. Space is extremely limited, so sign up today! To enroll, visit schoolofrock.com/metalcamp.

Dates: August 19 to 25

Price: $1,299

Sign up: schoolofrock.com/metalcamp

More info: Destination_Camp@schoolofrock.com or 646-553-4734

Location: 56 Park Road, Wurtsboro, NY 12790, approximately 90 minutes from the George Washington Bridge