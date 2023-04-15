NAMM 2023: Seagull celebrates over 40 years of its classic S6 acoustic with the affordable new S6 Collection 1982

NAMM 2023: Seagull Guitars is celebrating over 40 years of its S6 acoustic guitar design with the introduction of the S6 Collection 1982.

As the name suggests, the model revisits the specs of the company’s long-running dreadnought, but revamps it with “the best features of Seagull guitars”, all while bringing the price tag below that of the original.

Built in Canada from sustainably sourced woods, the S6 Collection 1982 boasts a pretty tasty assortment of tone woods, including a solid cedar top, Canadian wild cherry back and sides, and a silver leaf maple neck – all of which promises a “bright, rich, warm, and balanced” tone.

The guitar is touting the S6’s original 24.84” scale length for its rosewood fingerboard, while further ’80s touches appear in the retro headstock and Seagull logo.

Elsewhere, the model features a natural finish across its body, as well as a Graph Tech nut and rosewood bridge.

(Image credit: Seagull Guitars)

The S6 Collection 1982 is available to preorder now for $599. Check out Seagull Guitars (opens in new tab) for more.

Seagull falls under the Godin family of brands, which has also been busy at NAMM this year, launching the nylon-string Multiac Mundial – a modern reboot of its flagship Multiac model – as well as a limited-edition Arctik Blue version of its G-Tour nylon-string-meets-electric guitar.