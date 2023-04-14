NAMM 2023: Godin gives its G-Tour nylon-string-meets-electric guitar an Arctik Blue makeover

NAMM 2023: As well as revamping its flagship nylon model with the new Multiac Mundial, Godin has further capitalized on the ongoing nylon-string guitar hype by giving its G-Tour model a fresh lick of paint.

Designed for electric guitarists seeking to retain that slinky feel on a nylon-string instrument, the G-Tour was unveiled at the tail end of last year in a Matte Black finish, but it’s now available in a slick limited-edition Arctik Blue colorway.

Yes, the design is fairly reminiscent of Fender’s now-discontinued Stratacoustic, but it packs some seriously premium appointments.

There’s a chambered silver-leaf maple body with solid cedar top, a rosewood bridge, plus Godin’s own fan-bracing design to bolster projection.

That electric playability comes courtesy of a 25.5” scale length across the 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard and hard-rock maple neck, combined with a narrower-than-normal-nylon 1.65” nut width.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Godin Guitars) (Image credit: Godin Guitars)

There are some uniquely Godin electronic specs, too, with an EPM Q-Discrete under-saddle pickup, adjusted via body-mounted volume and tone knobs.

The price tag for the G-Tour’s Arctik Blue finish has yet to be revealed, but we’d wager it will work out mighty similar to the Matte Black version’s $1,399.

For more information on the G-Tour Nylon Limited Arctik Blue, head over to Godin Guitars (opens in new tab).