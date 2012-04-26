Serj Tankian Posts Teaser Video for New Single, "Figure It Out"

System of a Down vocalist Serj Tankian has just posted a video teaser for his new single, "Figure It Out." Check out the video — which features some pretty rough treatment of a mail box — below.

"Figure It Out" will appear on the singer's upcoming third solo album, Harakiri, which is due out July 10 via Reprise/Serjical Strike. The single will be available next Tuesday, May 1, via iTunes.

Tankian recently unveiled the track listing of his upcoming album through a cryptic statement (song titles in bold):

"The Cornucopia of love/hate affairs with Gaia have made us scream 'Figure It Out! CEOs are the disease." Where abusive capitalism's only fate is human/environmental devastation. The Ching , diminutive drama of a gangsta Butterfly revealed that humanity's tears actually outweigh yearly rainfall on the planet.

"We have witnessed Harakiri on a grand scale tearing out the Occupied Tears of victims preyed on by victims turned aggressors creating a Deafening Silence through which we hear a voice plead, 'Forget Me Knot, my child.'"Reality TV has become the searing indictment of a society best described as the Uneducated Democracy. The daughters of the evolution Weave On with blood dripping down their guilty hands onto the flag as the word republic is replaced by empire."