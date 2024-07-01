“The most exciting guitar for me in years”: Dweezil Zappa's newest signature guitar is here – and it’s as whacky as you’d expect

A faithful recreation of the guitarist’s heavily modded Lynx model, it comes packed with the kind of quirks you’d expect from Zappa Jr.
(Image credit: Shabat Guitars)
Shabat Guitars has introduced a new signature guitar for Dweezil Zappa, and the Lynx DZ is – in keeping with his family's heritage – weirdly wonderful.
In its purest essence, the Lynx DZ is a faithful recreation of Dweezil's heavily modded Shabat Lynx, comprising a body-mounted HSS pickup configuration with a push-pull phase shift for the middle single-coil, a streamlined single-knob layout, and a five-way pickup switch.
The trusty combination of an alder body and quartersawn hard maple neck translates to this build, which also offers 22 Dunlop 6105 frets and a Vega-Trem VT1 tremolo system as it looks to channel much of the magic of the classic Fender Strat.
In the electronics department, two Lollar Special S single-coils are paired with a Lollar El Rayo bridge humbucker. Its creators say the humbucker has a “percussive quality” close to that of a single-coil, with increased note bloom and less compression than a typical PAF-style humbucker.
Of the phase shift push-pull on the middle pickup, Zappa says “you will hear an octave sound pop out and that is super unique... kind of like an Octavia without any pedal”. And he’s right – it’s like having an octave pedal hidden within the guitar’s depths (check out the 6:10 mark of the demo video below).
Built to a 25.5" scale length, it features gold hardware and Kluson Deluxe tuners with its body given a gorgeously relic'd nitrocellulose lacquer finish.
There's also a three-ply parchment/gold pickguard split into two for a really interesting look.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.