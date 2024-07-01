“The most exciting guitar for me in years”: Dweezil Zappa's newest signature guitar is here – and it’s as whacky as you’d expect

By
published

A faithful recreation of the guitarist’s heavily modded Lynx model, it comes packed with the kind of quirks you’d expect from Zappa Jr.

Shabat Guitars Lynx DZ
(Image credit: Shabat Guitars)

Shabat Guitars has introduced a new signature guitar for Dweezil Zappa, and the Lynx DZ is – in keeping with his family's heritage – weirdly wonderful. 

In its purest essence, the Lynx DZ is a faithful recreation of Dweezil's heavily modded Shabat Lynx, comprising a body-mounted HSS pickup configuration with a push-pull phase shift for the middle single-coil, a streamlined single-knob layout, and a five-way pickup switch.  

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.