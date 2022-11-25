Shopping for guitar gear this Black Friday? These 7 sales are unmissable

It's that time of the year again, Black Friday sales have launched and all of the major retailers are doing some killer Black Friday guitar deals. To save you from scouring the far reaches of the internet, we've picked out all the biggest bargains, unmissable deals, and fresh offers on guitar gear. Here we've gathered up the main offers for the biggest retailers in the US - as well as some for those across the water in the UK and Europe.

All of the big retailers are doing something new this year, with Sweetwater giving some enormous discounts of up to 80% off guitar gear (opens in new tab). Musician's Friend is also getting in on the action, with up to 50% off electric and acoustic guitars (opens in new tab) from Fender, ESP, Epiphone, and loads more.

Guitar Center has two offers up for grabs at the moment, with loads of Black Friday discounts and 15% off qualifying items over $199 (opens in new tab). Retail kingpins Amazon have got great deals on music gear (opens in new tab), with all of your consumables like strings and picks, as well as some beginner guitar bundles and pedals. They're also doing regular limited-time lightning deals, so it's worth checking back frequently to see if anything new has come up.

(opens in new tab) Sweetwater: Up to 80% off (opens in new tab)

You can get loads of great deals over at Sweetwater, with PRS, D'Angelico, Epiphone, and loads more big brands. As well as guitars you can also get money off on pedals, amps, and studio gear too.

(opens in new tab) Musicians Friend: Up to 50% off (opens in new tab)

Musician's Friend is offering up to 50% off guitar gear with some huge savings on big names like Fender, Gibson, PRS, Strandberg, and loads more. There are also some great discounts on amps, pedals, and accessories.

(opens in new tab) Guitar Center: Big savings on guitar gear (opens in new tab)

The clue's in the name with this one - Guitar Center is the place to go for all your guitar gear needs. There are loads of great deals on Fender, ESP, and Schecter, as well as some super pedal deals on Boss and Earthquaker Devices.

(opens in new tab) Amazon US: Huge discounts on music gear (opens in new tab)

Despite being best known for beginner guitar bundles, Amazon also has a whole bunch of guitar deals with pedals, amps, and accessories thrown into the mix. Amazon run loads of lightning deals at this time of year so keep checking back to catch the best ones.

(opens in new tab) Fender Black Friday Sale: Up to 50% off (opens in new tab)

From the divisive Fender Acoustasonic to the ever-popular Player Series, as well as Classic Vibe, and Squier guitar packs, there is something for everyone in this epic Black Friday sale – in fact, it may be one of the best sales online right now for guitar players.

If you're on the other side of the water then don't fear - there are some awesome deals you can get hold of at Andertons and Thomann.

(opens in new tab) Andertons: Crazy discounts on gear (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for the best discounts on guitar gear then head over to Andertons, where you can get massive savings on all the big brands. They've got everything from boutique to budget on pretty much anything you can think of.

(opens in new tab) Thomann: Up to 60% off (opens in new tab)

There are big discounts to be had across a massive range of guitar gear over at Thomann. Harley Benton guitars are even better value for money at the moment and there are loads of great amps and guitar pedals too. Further reductions are happening all the time so keep checking back for new deals.

