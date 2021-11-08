Shubb releases ultra-luxurious Paua Pearl iridescent capo

Shubb has unveiled the latest addition to its lineup of guitar capos – the stylish Paua Pearl capo, which sports a sleek iridescent color-changing finish.

Available in two iterations – the nylon string C2p and steel string C1p – the Capo Royale Paua Pearl features a resilient logo-embossed rubber sleeve that promises to provide fingertip-like pressure on your strings that can adapt to a range of gauges and radii.

Other Shubb-standard specs include the adjustment screw that can fit an array of neck thicknesses and profiles, a roller wheel for smooth attachment and an over-center locking mechanism that aims to “create perfect tension."

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Shubb) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Shubb) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Shubb)

The standout appointment, however, is undoubtedly the titanium finish, with the color of the capo changing depending on which angle the light is hitting it at – akin to the polychromatic flip-flop finishes that can be found on a few PRS Silver Sky models.

Shubb’s Paua Pearl capo takes inspiration from a species of native New Zealand abalone of the same name, which is used for inlays and fine jewelry – unsurprising, really, given how good the colorway actually looks.

According to the brand, no two Paua Pearl capos will look the same at any given time due to the random color-reflective nature of the titanium finish.

It’s the latest new-look addition to Shubb’s Royale capo collection, after the accessory specialist unveiled the rose and rose gold iterations last year.

The Paua Pearl C1p and C2p capos are available now for $29.

To find out more, head over to Shubb.